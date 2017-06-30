The Ibrox side had three bids rejected for goalscorer in June.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5488885106001-cathro-rangers-interest-in-walker-became-too-noisy.jpg" />

Hearts manager Ian Cathro says Rangers' interest in Jamie Walker became "too noisy" but insists the player has not become unsettled at Tynecastle.

The club rejected three bids from Pedro Caixinha's side, one verbal and two written, for the attacking midfielder who still has a year remaining on his Hearts contract.

And Cathro is hopeful he can still hold on to Walker by having him sign a new deal at the club.

"The situation with Jamie ended up being a bit too noisy for what it actually was," he said. "Some things ended up becoming a bit silly.

"But Jamie has dealt with it fine and trained really well. He is focusing on how he improves himself for next season and he's in a good place.

"If he doesn't sign on again his contract will expire and that will be that. But have we given up hope on him agreeing a new deal? Not at all."

Cathro also ruled out a move for Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor who has been linked with a move to Tynecastle.

"I saw that was something that was written about," he said. "I don't overly understand why, so I'm not going to allow that to be talked about any further.

"We have two goalkeepers who we are doing a lot of work with now. There may be some things we adjust into the new season.

"It is an area of the team where we will look in the market and see if we can find someone to help us. Whether we do that or don't, I don't know.

"But in Jack [Hamilton] we already have a goalkeeper who has significantly more experience than goalkeepers tend to have at his age.

"He's someone we fully intend on developing and supporting. I have no doubt he will be a future number one for this club."