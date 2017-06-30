Montrose sign Dundee United's Sean Dillon on two-year deal

The defender's contract at Tannadice came to an end this summer.

Montrose have secured the signing of former Dundee United captain Sean Dillon as a player/coach on a two-year deal.

The defender's 10-year stint at Tannadice came to an end when United closed their season at New Douglas Park after failing to win promotion back to the Premiership.

Dillon will also continue his coaching responsibilities after also being appointed first team coach at the League 2 side.

Speaking to the club's official media Dillon said, "I am really looking forward to this new challenge. I had such a great time at Tannadice but it was the right time for me to move on. I have been so impressed with Stewart and the setup he has here at Montrose.

"Stewart brought promotion play-off football in his first season and I know first-hand how disappointing that can be when it doesn't go your way but I believe we have a great chance of bringing success to this club in the near future and I will be doing everything I can to help make that happen."

Manager Stewart Petrie added: "I am absolutely delighted Sean has agreed to join the club. His reputation goes before him and as soon as I spoke with him a couple of weeks ago, I just knew he was the real deal.

"Sean will not only bring experience on the park as a player, he will also be a fabulous influence on the rest of the squad, both at training and in the dressing room. He is a great professional and his fitness levels are up there with the best."

Dillon could make his debut on Friday evening in the club's first pre-season friendly against Cove Rangers at Links Park.

Before joining United, Dillon played for Irish teams Longford Town and Shelbourne in the League of Ireland and also represented the Republic of Ireland at U16, U21 and B international level. Moving to Scotland in January 2007, Sean became Craig Levein's first signing and went on to make 346 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and memorably lifting the Scottish Cup in 2010 after beating Ross County 3-0.