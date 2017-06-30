Hearts sign defender Michael Smith from Peterborough Utd

Full-back has signed a two-year deal with the Tynecastle club.

Hearts have signed defender Michael Smith from Peterborough United.

The right-back has agreed a two-year deal at Tynecastle, subject to international clearance, and Hearts have paid a nominal fee to the League One club.

Smith, 28, earned his first Northern Ireland cap last year. He began his senior career at Ballymena United before moving to Bristol Rovers in 2011. He went on to make more than 100 appearances for Rovers before moving to Peterborough in 2014.

Smith is Hearts coach Ian Cathro's fifth signing of the summer. He follows Kyle Lafferty, Cole Stockton, Christophe Berra and Rafal Grzelak in joining the Tynecastle squad for next season.