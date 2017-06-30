Explained: Work permit rules for footballers coming to the UK

Players from outside the EEA need one but the rules on how to get one are often misinterpreted.

Work permit rules for players coming to Scotland vary to those in England. SNS Group

To qualify for a work permit to play football in the United Kingdom, there are simple procedures that players must follow which vary between England and Scotland.

In simple terms, if a player has featured in at least 75% of his country's competitive international games over the last two years, he will receive an endorsement from the Scottish FA.

If they fall short, a panel is convened to consider whether the player is of the "highest calibre", and whether an endorsement should be granted in any case.

The procedures for moving to England vary considerably and the distinctions are outlined below.

Who needs a work permit?

Any player who is over 16 years old and is not from the European Economic Area, which covers 32 countries aside from the UK, requires a work permit to play for a British club.

A Commonwealth citizen with at least one grandparent who was born in the UK does not need to apply through the points based system. Such players will still require a work permit but go through a different process.

How to get a work permit

When a club signs a player who requires a work permit, they agree to sponsor the player to be in the UK, meaning they will provide the funds for his time in the country. A certificate of sponsorship is then produced by the club, which is then submitted to the relevant FA for them to consider an endorsement.

For the Scottish FA to give their approval, the player in question must have played 75 per cent of his nation's competitive games - excluding friendlies - in the two years prior to the date of application.

Furthermore, the country the player is coming to must have, on average over those two years, been in the top 70 of the FIFA rankings.

Successful applications for endorsement are then sent to the Home Office to be processed.

Failure to meet these requirements, unless it can be proven a player was unavailable for selection for a period of time, results in an automatic rejection of any application for a Scottish FA endorsement for a work permit certificate of sponsorship.

The appeals process

If an application is rejected, a club can then appeal to the governing body. An appeals panel will then weigh up whether or not the player is, in their view, of the highest calibre and whether they would contribute significantly to the development of the game at the top level in the country.

That appeals panel typically sits within three to five working days of an appeal submission, although urgent hearings can be convened.

The panel is made up of three representatives from the relevant football bodies, typically officials from the league, the association and the player's union.

Up to three independent football experts, made up typically of former professionals, also sit on the panel. A majority vote is required to approve an application.

An applicant club can object to an 'expert' being used on the panel up until 24 hours before the meeting is convened, sending their objections in writing.

If an appeals panel does not find in favour of an applicant, no further application can be made until the subsequent season.

Status of immigration

The length of time a player can remain in the UK as a player depends on his grasp of the English language. There are two immigration statuses available to a player applying for a work permit: tier two and tier five.

Under tier two, a player can remain in the UK for an initial three years, with the possibility for an extension for a further two years. To qualify, the player must accrue 70 immigration points under the UK Government's system. 50 are given for getting an FA endorsement, with 10 more given for being able to prove sufficient funding to remain in the country.

The final 10 are awarded on the basis of the player's English. If the applicant comes from a predominantly English-speaking country, or has a degree from a course which was taught in English, the 10 points are subsequently awarded. Additionally, a player can sit an approved English language test upon their arrival in the UK to obtain tier two status.

Failing that, a player can apply for tier five status. Again, a certificate of sponsorship and proof of sponsorship is required but a visa is only valid for one year. However, the player can then sit an English language test within that year and apply to switch to tier two status.

The Scottish process simplified

The Scottish FA will endorse a certificate of sponsorship for a player if he has played 75 per cent of competitive games for a nation ranked, on average, in the top 70 of the FIFA rankings over the past two years.

Failure to meet this requirement will see an application rejected, unless it can be proven a player was unavailable for selection due to injury.

A club may then appeal if the first application is rejected. An appeals panel will then convene to establish whether, in their view, the player's transfer would be of benefit to the game in the relevant country.

Applications are then sent to the Home Office to be processed.

The English process

The required percentage of games a player must have played at international level to qualify for work permit varies based on how high up the FIFA rankings their country is.

A player from a nation ranked in the top 10 need only have played 30% of games over the two years preceding the application. This increases to 45% for nations ranked 11-20; 60% for those ranked 21-30; and 75% for those ranked 31-50.

If a player does not meet the criteria, a panel is convened. In contrast to the system employed by the Scottish FA, there is a qualifying points system a player must graduate from first with four points.

The first part relates to the finances involved in any move. If the value of the transfer meets this criteria, a subjective review will then be carried out.

If a player doesn't qualify under the first part, a second set of criteria is used to try and bring a player up to the required threshold. These include other financial criteria, minutes played for their club, or minutes played for their club in continental competitions such as the UEFA Champions League.