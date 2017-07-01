  • STV
  • MySTV

Every confirmed Premiership transfer of the summer window

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Grant Russell Grant Russell

All the moves from across the Scottish top flight in one place.

L-R: Celtic have signed Jonny Hayes, Christophe Berra is the new Hearts captain and Ryan Jack has joined Rangers.
L-R: Celtic have signed Jonny Hayes, Christophe Berra is the new Hearts captain and Ryan Jack has joined Rangers. SNS

The 2017 summer transfer window is open and clubs have wasted no time during the break. 

With many contracts ending at the close of the 2016/17 campaign, many new faces have also been arriving for the start of pre-season training. 

While there is sure to be lots more signings and drama saved especially for the closing days of the window, June has proved to be a busy month.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the ins and outs so far across the top division. 

Aberdeen

Ryan Christie returned to Aberdeen for a second loan spell from Celtic.
Ryan Christie returned to Aberdeen for a second loan spell from Celtic. SNS

In:

  • Greg Tansey (Inverness CT)
  • Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan)
  • Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan)

Out:

  • Jonny Hayes (Celtic)
  • Peter Pawlett (MK Dons)
  • Ryan Jack (Rangers)
  • Cammy Smith (St Mirren)
  • Neil Alexander
  • Ash Taylor
  • Niall McGinn
  • Lawrence Shankland
  • Joe Nuttall
  • Robbie Mutch
  • Aaron Lennox (Raith Rovers)

Celtic

Jonny Hayes headed for Celtic to be reunited with Brendan Rodgers.
Jonny Hayes headed for Celtic to be reunited with Brendan Rodgers. SNS Group

In: 

  • Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)
  • Kundai Benyi (Ipswich Town)

Out:

  • Efe Ambrose (Hibernian)
  • Scott Allan (Dundee, loan)
  • Eoghan O'Connell (Bury)
  • Paul McMullan (Dundee United)
  • Ryan Christie (Aberdeen, loan)
  • Theo Archibald (Brentford)
  • Kris Commons
  • Paul McMullan (Dundee United)
  • Josh Kerr (Brighton)

Dundee

Scott Allan is looking to revive his career with Dundee.
Scott Allan is looking to revive his career with Dundee. SNS Group

In:

  • Scott Allan (Celtic, loan)
  • Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic)
  • Randy Wolters (Go Ahead Eagles)
  • Roarie Deacon (Sutton United)

Out:

  • Daniel Higgins (Kilmarnock)
  • Nicky Low (Derry City, loan)

Hamilton Academical

Remi Matthews has returned to Norwich after his loan deal ended.
Remi Matthews has returned to Norwich after his loan deal ended. SNS

In:

Out:

  • Jack Breslin (Clyde)
  • Blair Adams
  • Gramoz Kurtaj
  • Sean McKirdy
  • Alex D'Acol
  • Ioannis Skondras
  • Craig Watson
  • Remi Matthews (Norwich City, loan end)

Hearts

Christophe Berra returned to Hearts and became club captain.
Christophe Berra returned to Hearts and became club captain. Heartsfc.co.uk

In:

  • Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town)
  • Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City)
  • Michael Smith (Peterborough United)
  • Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers)
  • Rafal Grzelak (Cracovia)
  • Michael Smith (Peterborough) 
  • Ashley Smith-Brown (Manchester City, loan)

Out:

  • Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)
  • Billy King (Dundee United)
  • Lennard Sowah (Cracovia)
  • Nikolay Todorov (Livingston)
  • Gavin Reilly (St Mirren)
  • Alexandros Tziolis
  • Andraz Struna
  • Dylan Bikey
  • Juwon Oshaniwa

Hibernian

Efe Ambrose made his loan switch to Hibernian from Celtic permanent.
Efe Ambrose made his loan switch to Hibernian from Celtic permanent. SNS Group

In:

  • Efe Ambrose (Celtic)
  • Simon Murray (Dundee United)
  • Danny Swanson (St Johnstone)

Out:

  • Scott Gallacher (Dumbarton)
  • James Keatings (Dundee United)
  • Alex Harris (Falkirk)
  • Chris Humphrey
  • Brian McLean
  • Grant Holt
  • Fraser Fyvie
  • Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest)
  • Jamie Insall

Kilmarnock

Daniel Higgins made the switch from Dundee to Kilmarnock.
Daniel Higgins made the switch from Dundee to Kilmarnock. SNS Group

In:

  • Daniel Higgins (Dundee)
  • Alan Power (Lincoln City)
  • Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic)

Out:

  • Luke Hendrie (Burnley, loan end)
  • Cal Roberts (Newcastle United, loan end)
  • Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan end)
  • Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, loan end)
  • Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic, loan end)
  • Connor Sammon (Hearts, loan end)
  • Josh Umerah (Charlton Athletic, loan end) 

Motherwell

Russell Griffiths
SNS Group

In:

  • Gael Bigirimama (Coventry City)
  • Alex Rose (Coventry City)
  • Russell Griffiths (Everton)
  • Alex Fisher (Inverness CT)
  • Trevor Carson (Hartlepool United)
  • Craig Tanner (Reading)
  • Charles Dunne (Oldham Athletic)

Out:

  • Scott McDonald
  • Stephen Pearson
  • Craig Moore (Ayr United)
  • Joe Chalmers
  • Lee Lucas
  • Keith Lasley (became assistant manager)

Partick Thistle

Liam Lindsay
SNS Group

In:

  • Jamie Sneddon (Cowdenbeath)
  • Blair Spittal (Dundee United)

Out:

  • Liam Lindsay (Barnsley)
  • Mark Ridgers
  • Sean Welsh
  • David Amoo (Dumbarton)

Rangers

Alfredo Morelos
SNS Group

In:

  • Ryan Jack (Aberdeen)
  • Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki)
  • Daniel Candeias (Benfica)
  • Dalcio (Benfica, loan)
  • Bruno Alves (Cagliari)
  • Carlos Pena (Guadalajara)
  • Eduardo Herrera (Pumas)
  • Fabio Cardoso (Vitoria Setubal)

Out:

  • Andy Halliday (Qabala, loan)
  • Clint Hill 
  • Phillipe Senderos
  • Joe Garner (Ipswich Town)

Ross County

Liam Boyce
SNS Group

In:

  • Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon)

Out:

  • Liam Boyce (Burton Albion)
  • Paul Quinn
  • Oscar Gobern
  • Jonathan Franks
  • Kenny van der Weg

St Johnstone

Stefan Scougall
PA

In:

  • Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United)
  • Scott Tanser (Port Vale)
  • Kyle McClean (Nottingham Forest)

Out:

  • Tam Scobbie (Dundee United)
  • Danny Swanson (Hibernian)

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.