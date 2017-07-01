Every confirmed Premiership transfer of the summer window

All the moves from across the Scottish top flight in one place.

L-R: Celtic have signed Jonny Hayes, Christophe Berra is the new Hearts captain and Ryan Jack has joined Rangers. SNS

The 2017 summer transfer window is open and clubs have wasted no time during the break.

With many contracts ending at the close of the 2016/17 campaign, many new faces have also been arriving for the start of pre-season training.

While there is sure to be lots more signings and drama saved especially for the closing days of the window, June has proved to be a busy month.

Here is a comprehensive list of all the ins and outs so far across the top division.

Aberdeen

Ryan Christie returned to Aberdeen for a second loan spell from Celtic. SNS

In:

Greg Tansey (Inverness CT)

Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan)

Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan)

Out:

Jonny Hayes (Celtic)

Peter Pawlett (MK Dons)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

Cammy Smith (St Mirren)

Neil Alexander

Ash Taylor

Niall McGinn

Lawrence Shankland

Joe Nuttall

Robbie Mutch

Aaron Lennox (Raith Rovers)

Celtic

Jonny Hayes headed for Celtic to be reunited with Brendan Rodgers. SNS Group

In:

Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)

Kundai Benyi (Ipswich Town)

Out:

Efe Ambrose (Hibernian)

Scott Allan (Dundee, loan)

Eoghan O'Connell (Bury)

Paul McMullan (Dundee United)

Ryan Christie (Aberdeen, loan)

Theo Archibald (Brentford)

Kris Commons

Paul McMullan (Dundee United)

Josh Kerr (Brighton)

Dundee

Scott Allan is looking to revive his career with Dundee. SNS Group

In:

Scott Allan (Celtic, loan)

Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic)

Randy Wolters (Go Ahead Eagles)

Roarie Deacon (Sutton United)

Out:

Daniel Higgins (Kilmarnock)

Nicky Low (Derry City, loan)

Hamilton Academical

Remi Matthews has returned to Norwich after his loan deal ended. SNS

In:

Out:

Jack Breslin (Clyde)

Blair Adams

Gramoz Kurtaj

Sean McKirdy

Alex D'Acol

Ioannis Skondras

Craig Watson

Remi Matthews (Norwich City, loan end)

Hearts

Christophe Berra returned to Hearts and became club captain. Heartsfc.co.uk

In:

Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town)

Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City)

Michael Smith (Peterborough United)

Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers)

Rafal Grzelak (Cracovia)

Michael Smith (Peterborough)

Ashley Smith-Brown (Manchester City, loan)

Out:

Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)

Billy King (Dundee United)

Lennard Sowah (Cracovia)

Nikolay Todorov (Livingston)

Gavin Reilly (St Mirren)

Alexandros Tziolis

Andraz Struna

Dylan Bikey

Juwon Oshaniwa

Hibernian

Efe Ambrose made his loan switch to Hibernian from Celtic permanent. SNS Group

In:

Efe Ambrose (Celtic)

Simon Murray (Dundee United)

Danny Swanson (St Johnstone)

Out:

Scott Gallacher (Dumbarton)

James Keatings (Dundee United)

Alex Harris (Falkirk)

Chris Humphrey

Brian McLean

Grant Holt

Fraser Fyvie

Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest)

Jamie Insall

Kilmarnock

Daniel Higgins made the switch from Dundee to Kilmarnock. SNS Group

In:

Daniel Higgins (Dundee)

Alan Power (Lincoln City)

Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic)

Out:

Luke Hendrie (Burnley, loan end)

Cal Roberts (Newcastle United, loan end)

Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan end)

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, loan end)

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic, loan end)

Connor Sammon (Hearts, loan end)

Josh Umerah (Charlton Athletic, loan end)

Motherwell

SNS Group

In:

Gael Bigirimama (Coventry City)

Alex Rose (Coventry City)

Russell Griffiths (Everton)

Alex Fisher (Inverness CT)

Trevor Carson (Hartlepool United)

Craig Tanner (Reading)

Charles Dunne (Oldham Athletic)

Out:

Scott McDonald

Stephen Pearson

Craig Moore (Ayr United)

Joe Chalmers

Lee Lucas

Keith Lasley (became assistant manager)

Partick Thistle

SNS Group

In:

Jamie Sneddon (Cowdenbeath)

Blair Spittal (Dundee United)

Out:

Liam Lindsay (Barnsley)

Mark Ridgers

Sean Welsh

David Amoo (Dumbarton)

Rangers

SNS Group

In:

Ryan Jack (Aberdeen)

Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki)

Daniel Candeias (Benfica)

Dalcio (Benfica, loan)

Bruno Alves (Cagliari)

Carlos Pena (Guadalajara)

Eduardo Herrera (Pumas)

Fabio Cardoso (Vitoria Setubal)

Out:

Andy Halliday (Qabala, loan)

Clint Hill

Phillipe Senderos

Joe Garner (Ipswich Town)

Ross County

SNS Group

In:

Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon)

Out:

Liam Boyce (Burton Albion)

Paul Quinn

Oscar Gobern

Jonathan Franks

Kenny van der Weg

St Johnstone

PA

In:

Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United)

Scott Tanser (Port Vale)

Kyle McClean (Nottingham Forest)

Out: