Every confirmed Premiership transfer of the summer window
All the moves from across the Scottish top flight in one place.
The 2017 summer transfer window is open and clubs have wasted no time during the break.
With many contracts ending at the close of the 2016/17 campaign, many new faces have also been arriving for the start of pre-season training.
While there is sure to be lots more signings and drama saved especially for the closing days of the window, June has proved to be a busy month.
Here is a comprehensive list of all the ins and outs so far across the top division.
Aberdeen
In:
- Greg Tansey (Inverness CT)
- Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan)
- Greg Stewart (Birmingham City, loan)
Out:
- Jonny Hayes (Celtic)
- Peter Pawlett (MK Dons)
- Ryan Jack (Rangers)
- Cammy Smith (St Mirren)
- Neil Alexander
- Ash Taylor
- Niall McGinn
- Lawrence Shankland
- Joe Nuttall
- Robbie Mutch
- Aaron Lennox (Raith Rovers)
Celtic
In:
- Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen)
- Kundai Benyi (Ipswich Town)
Out:
- Efe Ambrose (Hibernian)
- Scott Allan (Dundee, loan)
- Eoghan O'Connell (Bury)
- Paul McMullan (Dundee United)
- Ryan Christie (Aberdeen, loan)
- Theo Archibald (Brentford)
- Kris Commons
- Paul McMullan (Dundee United)
- Josh Kerr (Brighton)
Dundee
In:
- Scott Allan (Celtic, loan)
- Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic)
- Randy Wolters (Go Ahead Eagles)
- Roarie Deacon (Sutton United)
Out:
- Daniel Higgins (Kilmarnock)
- Nicky Low (Derry City, loan)
Hamilton Academical
In:
Out:
- Jack Breslin (Clyde)
- Blair Adams
- Gramoz Kurtaj
- Sean McKirdy
- Alex D'Acol
- Ioannis Skondras
- Craig Watson
- Remi Matthews (Norwich City, loan end)
Hearts
In:
- Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town)
- Kyle Lafferty (Norwich City)
- Michael Smith (Peterborough United)
- Cole Stockton (Tranmere Rovers)
- Rafal Grzelak (Cracovia)
- Michael Smith (Peterborough)
- Ashley Smith-Brown (Manchester City, loan)
Out:
- Callum Paterson (Cardiff City)
- Billy King (Dundee United)
- Lennard Sowah (Cracovia)
- Nikolay Todorov (Livingston)
- Gavin Reilly (St Mirren)
- Alexandros Tziolis
- Andraz Struna
- Dylan Bikey
- Juwon Oshaniwa
Hibernian
In:
- Efe Ambrose (Celtic)
- Simon Murray (Dundee United)
- Danny Swanson (St Johnstone)
Out:
- Scott Gallacher (Dumbarton)
- James Keatings (Dundee United)
- Alex Harris (Falkirk)
- Chris Humphrey
- Brian McLean
- Grant Holt
- Fraser Fyvie
- Jason Cummings (Nottingham Forest)
- Jamie Insall
Kilmarnock
In:
- Daniel Higgins (Dundee)
- Alan Power (Lincoln City)
- Calum Waters (Alloa Athletic)
Out:
- Luke Hendrie (Burnley, loan end)
- Cal Roberts (Newcastle United, loan end)
- Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan end)
- Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, loan end)
- Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic, loan end)
- Connor Sammon (Hearts, loan end)
- Josh Umerah (Charlton Athletic, loan end)
Motherwell
In:
- Gael Bigirimama (Coventry City)
- Alex Rose (Coventry City)
- Russell Griffiths (Everton)
- Alex Fisher (Inverness CT)
- Trevor Carson (Hartlepool United)
- Craig Tanner (Reading)
- Charles Dunne (Oldham Athletic)
Out:
- Scott McDonald
- Stephen Pearson
- Craig Moore (Ayr United)
- Joe Chalmers
- Lee Lucas
- Keith Lasley (became assistant manager)
Partick Thistle
In:
- Jamie Sneddon (Cowdenbeath)
- Blair Spittal (Dundee United)
Out:
- Liam Lindsay (Barnsley)
- Mark Ridgers
- Sean Welsh
- David Amoo (Dumbarton)
Rangers
In:
- Ryan Jack (Aberdeen)
- Alfredo Morelos (HJK Helsinki)
- Daniel Candeias (Benfica)
- Dalcio (Benfica, loan)
- Bruno Alves (Cagliari)
- Carlos Pena (Guadalajara)
- Eduardo Herrera (Pumas)
- Fabio Cardoso (Vitoria Setubal)
Out:
- Andy Halliday (Qabala, loan)
- Clint Hill
- Phillipe Senderos
- Joe Garner (Ipswich Town)
Ross County
In:
- Sean Kelly (AFC Wimbledon)
Out:
- Liam Boyce (Burton Albion)
- Paul Quinn
- Oscar Gobern
- Jonathan Franks
- Kenny van der Weg
St Johnstone
In:
- Stefan Scougall (Sheffield United)
- Scott Tanser (Port Vale)
- Kyle McClean (Nottingham Forest)
Out:
- Tam Scobbie (Dundee United)
- Danny Swanson (Hibernian)