Charles Dunne reunites with Steve Robinson at Motherwell

The defender is Motherwell's seventh signing of the summer.

New signing: Charles Dunne joins the new recruits at Motherwell. SNS

New Motherwell signing Charles Dunne will join up with Steve Robinson again after putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who worked with the Well boss at Oldham Athletic last season, is the club's seventh summer arrival.

Dunne plays as a left back or left-sided centre back and will wear the number 18 shirt in the new season.

There is also an option to extend Dunne's deal by an additional year if he impresses at Fir Park.

Speaking to the official Motherwell website, he said: "I'm delighted to have signed my deal with Motherwell and I am really looking forward to working with the manager once again.

"I've been with the squad for two weeks now and it's been fantastic. I'm just looking forward to getting playing again with Motherwell."

Robinson added: "Charles is a player who I have worked with before. He's a big, strong athlete who can play in a number of different defensive positions.

"He adds real pace to the back four and he'll provide real competition for places back there. We've had him up to assess him over the last few weeks and he's been outstanding, both on and off the park. We look forward to working with him."

Dunne progressed through the ranks at Wycome before moving on to Blackpool. He's also had loan spells with Staines Town and Crawley Town.