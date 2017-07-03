Transfer Talk: Hibs close in on Whittaker, McKay in demand

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Return: Steven Whittaker could be on his way back to Edinburgh. SNS

It may be the start of Wimbledon today but fear not football fans, it won't be all tennis for the next fortnight.

With pre-season fixtures, Europa League qualifiers and the transfer window in full flow, season 2017/18 preparations are under way.

Steven Whittaker is said to be close to a return to Hibs. The move back to Easter Road could be on the cards after the club's initial interest in the defender last month.

There could be a bidding war for Rangers' Barrie McKay. He's attracting interest from English Championship clubs Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes says he wants "three or four" more players this summer while Partick Thistle have secured Niall Keown on a permanent deal.

