Motherwell offer striker Louis Moult contract extension

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The 25-year-old still has one year remaining on his current Motherwell deal.

Louis Moult
SNS Group

Steve Robinson is hopeful striker Louis Moult will remain at Motherwell next season after being offered a new contract.

The 25-year-old still has one year remaining on his existing deal but attracted interest from the likes of Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers last season.

Well boss Robinson confirmed no bids materialised from the Ibrox side and he is optimistic he will still have the striker in his squad for the new campaign.

Moult, who has scored 36 goals since joining the club two seasons ago, is currently working his way back from groin surgery.

Robinson said: "I have had a couple of conversations with people but there has been no offers for Louis at this stage. So I am very hopeful that Louis will be with us.

"We have offered Louis a new contract, we are negotiating with him. And we're hopeful that he will stay.

"What we can do as a football club is put an offer to him, the best we can offer. We can't pay what other teams can pay, we know that, but Louis is loved here.

"The fans adore him and he has been brilliant for the football club, and the football club have been brilliant for Louis as well. They have given him a platform to play.

"It's something we were keen to do. I made it clear to the board and the board backed it fully that we put an offer to Louis.

"It's up to Louis whether he takes that or not. If he doesn't, fine, he will still be a massive part of what we do. But if he does it would be a big, big boost.

"Boys that have done well, we try and reward with another year. We can't reward with an extra £500-600 a week, we just don't have that kind of money. We get crowds of 4,000 people so we can't add an extra £1,000.

"We are also in discussions with Carl McHugh, we have offered Carl a new contract as well. We would like to sit down with another couple of players in the near future, finances dictate we can only do a couple at a time."

