Celtic captain Scott Brown to be awarded testimonial

The midfielder signed for Celtic from Hibernian ten years ago this summer.

Scott Brown: Skipper celebrates a decade in the Hoops. SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown will be awarded a testimonial match to mark his decade-long career at the club.

The Scotland international passes the ten-year mark this summer after joining Gordon Strachan's side from Hibernian in 2007.

The fee, around £4.5m, was the largest transfer exchanged between two Scottish clubs.

Celtic have confirmed the testimonial committee approached them with plans to mark the midfielder's service, which will also include a dinner and golf day.

Brown has won seven league titles, three Scottish Cup and three League Cup medals during his decade at the club.

Speaking to the official Celtic website, chief executive Peter Lawwell said: "Scott has served Celtic brilliantly over the past decade.

"He has given everything to the club and has played such an important role in bringing us success after success.

"Of course, he has also been a fantastic Celtic captain, doing so much for the club on and off the park in this role.

"Scott has always been a winner and it is fitting that he celebrates ten great years at Celtic in such style as an Invincible and by lifting the treble. We are delighted to grant this request from the testimonial committee."