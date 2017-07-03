Clubs to share more money in League Cup cash boost

The 44 teams will split a prize pot of just over £2m between them in the 2017/18 season.

Holders: Celtic won the League Cup in November 2016. SNS

Clubs competing in the 2017/18 Scottish League Cup will share more than £2m between them.

The tournament, which is entering its second year since going through a radical revamp, will kick off on Saturday, July 15.

The total prize and TV money has increased by almost £300,000, building on last season's pot of £1.8m.

The competition winners will now take home a record prize of £250,000, which will increase to at least £282,000 after TV payouts are added.

All 44 clubs taking part in the competition are guaranteed at least £17,000, the total awarded to the eight clubs finishing fifth in their respective first round groups.

Ayr United, Kilmarnock, Queen's Park, Motherwell, Ross County, Hibernian, Partick Thistle, St Mirren, Hearts, Dunfermline, Dundee and Dundee United are all guaranteed at least £29,500 because one of their group stage fixtures has already been selected for coverage on BT Sport.

Before TV money is added, the eight clubs finishing fourth in the group stages will receive £19,000, those finishing third will earn £21,000 while the four runners up who do not progress will be awarded £35,000.

The teams who drop out at the second round will get £35,000 while the four who lose in the quarter finals will be paid £60,000.

The two semi finalists who are defeated will be granted £80,000, also before television money is added.