List of every Scottish pre-season fixture and result
Clubs are preparing for the new season, which starts with the League Cup on July 15.
The summer break is short and sweet in Scotland and before you've even had a chance to miss them, the players are back in pre-season training.
Celtic, Aberdeen Rangers and St Johnstone are all in competitive action before the rest of the SPFL clubs due to their Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.
For everyone else, they return to official business on Saturday, July 15, when the League Cup kicks off.
STV Sport has pulled together every fixture in the build up to that weekend and will keep you updated with the scores as the days go by.
Results so far
- Friday, 30/06/2017: Clachnacuddin 0-5 St Mirren
- Friday, 30/06/2017: Montrose 1-2 Cove Rangers
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Brechin City 2-0 Spartans
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Cowdenbeath 3-2 Queen of the South
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Forres Mechanics 0-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Stenhousemuir 0-3 Greenock Morton
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Albion Rovers 2-1 Clyde
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Elgin City 0-1 Ross County
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Livingston 0-1 Hearts
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Stirling Albion 0-2 Motherwell
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen
- Saturday, 01/07/2017: Rapid Vienna 1-1 Celtic
- Sunday, 02/07/2017: Nairn County 0-9 St Mirren
Fixtures
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: SK Slavia Prague v Celtic
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Clyde v Aidrionians
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Montrose v Dundee United
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Spartans v East Fife
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Annan Athletic v Queen of the South
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Berwick Rangers v Consett
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Brora Rangers v Inverness
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Forfar Athletic v Cove Rangers
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Livingston v Motherwell
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: St Mirren v Dundee
- Tuesday, 04/07/2017: Turriff United v Aberdeen XI
- Wednesday, 05/07/2017: Haddington Athletic v Hibernian XI
- Wednesday, 05/07/2017: Edinburgh City v Raith Rovers
- Wednesday, 05/07/2017: St Patrick's Athletic v Hearts
- Thursday, 06/07/2017: Arbroath v Aberdeen
- Thursday, 06/07/2017: Clachnacuddin v Aberdeen XI
- Thursday, 06/07/2017: Dunfermline v Hibernian
- Friday, 07/07/2017: Nairn County v Inverness Caley Thistle
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Gateshead v Motherwell
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Spartans v Hearts XI (Ronnie Swan Cup)
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Clyde v Raith Rovers
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Albion Rovers v Dumbarton (Alan Reid Testimonial)
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Stenhousemuir v Real Kashmir FC
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Alloa Athletic v St Mirren
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Arbroath v Dundee
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Berwick Rangers v Morpeth Town
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Brora Rangers v Aberdeen XI
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: East Kilbride v Celtic XI
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Edinburgh City v Hibernian XI (Ronnie Swan Cup)
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Elgin City v Inverness Caley Thistle
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Forfar Athletic v Formartine United
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Fraserburgh v Peterhead (Graham Johnston Testimonial)
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Montrose v Brechin City
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Shamrock Rovers v Celtic
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Stranraer v FC Twente
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Turriff United v Greenock Morton
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Annan Athletic v Workington AFC (Raydale Cup)
- Saturday, 08/07/2017: Cumbernauld Colts v Queen's Park
- Sunday, 09/07/2017: Runner Up Match 1 v Runner Up Match 2 (Raydale Cup)
- Sunday, 09/07/2017: Spartans v Hibernian XI (Ronnie Swan Cup)
- Sunday, 09/07/2017: Hibernian v Sunderland A (Lewis Stevenson Testimonial)
- Sunday, 09/07/2017: Huntly v Peterhead
- Sunday, 09/07/2017: Edinburgh City v Hearts (Ronnie Swan Cup)
- Sunday, 09/07/2017: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 2 (Raydale Cup)
- Monday, 10/07/2017: Raith Rovers v Dunfermline
- Monday, 10/07/2017: Cumbernauld Colts v Stirling Albion
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Barrow v Motherwell
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Montrose v Aberdeen XI
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Arbroath v Bolton Wanderers
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Berwick Rangers v Hibernian
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Brechin City v Dundee
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Dumbarton v Partick Thistle
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Edinburgh City v Falkirk
- Tuesday, 11/07/2017: Forfar Athleitc v Inverurie Loco Works
- Wednesday, 12/07/2017: Elgin City v Celtic XI (Mark Nicholson Testimonial)
- Wednesday, 12/07/2017: Vale of Leithen v Hibernian XI
- Wednesday, 12/07/2017: Livingston v Sunderland
- Friday, 14/07/2017: Dundee v Bolton Wanderers
- Friday, 14/07/2017: Hearts v Newcastle
- Saturday, 15/07/2017: Dumbarton v Clydebank
- Saturday, 15/07/2017: Forfar Athletic v Nairn County
- Saturday, 15/07/2017: St Johnstone v Sunderland
- Tuesday, 18/07/2017: Falkirk XI v East Stirlingshire