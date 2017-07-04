List of every Scottish pre-season fixture and result

Clubs are preparing for the new season, which starts with the League Cup on July 15.

Clockwise: Jonny Hayes in action for Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen facing each other and new captain Christophe Berra playing for Hearts this summer. SNS

The summer break is short and sweet in Scotland and before you've even had a chance to miss them, the players are back in pre-season training.

Celtic, Aberdeen Rangers and St Johnstone are all in competitive action before the rest of the SPFL clubs due to their Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.

For everyone else, they return to official business on Saturday, July 15, when the League Cup kicks off.

STV Sport has pulled together every fixture in the build up to that weekend and will keep you updated with the scores as the days go by.

Results so far

Friday, 30/06/2017: Clachnacuddin 0-5 St Mirren

Friday, 30/06/2017: Montrose 1-2 Cove Rangers

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Brechin City 2-0 Spartans

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Cowdenbeath 3-2 Queen of the South

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Forres Mechanics 0-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Stenhousemuir 0-3 Greenock Morton

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Albion Rovers 2-1 Clyde

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Elgin City 0-1 Ross County

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Livingston 0-1 Hearts

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Stirling Albion 0-2 Motherwell

Saturday, 01/07/2017: St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Saturday, 01/07/2017: Rapid Vienna 1-1 Celtic

Sunday, 02/07/2017: Nairn County 0-9 St Mirren

Fixtures