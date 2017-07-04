Former Aberdeen forward Niall McGinn signs for Gwangju

The 29-year-old will be playing his football in South Korea next season.

Far East: McGinn joins Gwangju FC in South Korea. SNS

Former Aberdeen and Celtic forward Niall McGinn has signed for South Korean side Gwangju FC.

McGinn, who left Aberdeen at the end of last season, has opted to join the Far East side, despite interest from clubs down south.

The Northern-Irishman took to social media to express his delight at joining the South Korean side.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to have signed for Gwangju FC.

"Since I met the club president a few weeks ago in Belfast I have been researching Asian football and Korean football in particular.

"I have been very impressed with what I have discovered.

"This is new, exciting challenge for me one that is very different to anything I have experienced in my career to date.

"When I joined Aberdeen in 2012 I had no idea of the great times that lay ahead.

"I want to thank Craig Brown, Archie Knox, Derek McInnes and Tony Doherty. I also want to thank all other staff at the club."