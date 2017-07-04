Transfer Talk: Saints eye Armstrong, McGinn moves East

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Armstrong could be playing in the Premier League next season. SNS

Celtic fans, you may not like what you are about to read but it seems Southampton have made Stuart Armstrong one of their top targets in this transfer window.

The-25-year-old has becomes a fans favourite with the Champions after an impressive season last year, and those performances have attracted attention from clubs down south with a rumoured fee of around £10 million.

Elsewhere, Niall McGinn has decided on his new club after agreeing to join South Korean side Gwangju FC.

The 29-year-old opted not to sign a new contract with the Dons and will now play in the Far East next season.

Kilmarnock could have a new player in their ranks with former Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot poised to join the club.

And Aberdeen legend Willie Miller says Dons target Shaun Maloney could be as exciting a signing as when Charlie Nicholas joined the club, as Derek McInnes looks to sign the former Celtic forward on a free transfer.

