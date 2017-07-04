Maloney deal on hold for Aberdeen over injury concerns 

The 34-year-old is a top transfer target for Dons manager Derek McInnes.

Tramsfer concern: Maloney deal stalled due to injury worry. SNS

A deal for Shaun Maloney to join Aberdeen has stalled over injury concerns regarding the player.

The former Celtic forward has become a top signing target for the Dons this transfer window but it is understood Maloney flagged up the small injury concern to Aberdeen, which the club and the player will now investigate.

Despite this minor setback, Aberdeen still remain hopeful a deal can be agreed to bring Maloney to Pittodrie for the start of next season.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hoped to add the Scotland player to his squad for their Europa League tie on July 13 but it is now unlikely a deal will be agreed in that time.

Maloney was part of the Hull City side relegated from the Premier League last season, playing 14 games last year.

The Aberdeen-born player was offered a one-year extension with Hull City but it is understood the player wishes to join his hometown club.