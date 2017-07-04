Kilmarnock sign former Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot

The 32-year-old becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Lee McCulloch.

Broadfoot: The defender joins Kilmarnock ahead of the new season. SNS Group

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of former Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old will join up with former team-mate Lee McCulloch at Rubgy Park ahead of the start of the Premiership season.

Kilmarnock have already announced the signings of Calum Waters, Alan Power, Daniel Higgins and Stephen O'Donnell this summer, with the former Rangers defender becoming their fifth recruit.

Broadfoot spent five years at Ibrox alongside McCulloch, winning three titles and one League Cup as well as being part of the side that reached the UEFA Cup Final in 2008.

The defender, who has four Scotland caps, moved to Blackpool five years ago before making the switch to Rotherham, where he played just four games last term.