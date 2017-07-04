Kilmarnock sign Stephen O'Donnell on three-year deal

The ex-Partick Thistle defender is expected to be joined at the club by Kirk Broadfoot.

O'Donnell: The defender will play his football at Rugby Park next season. SNSGroup

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of defender Stephen O'Donnell on a three-year deal.

The former Partick Thistle defender spent the last two years at Luton Town before he was released at the end of last season.

O'Donnell becomes manager Lee McCulloch's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Calum Walters, Daniel Higgins and Alan Power.

The 25-year-old began his career with the Celtic youth academy before moving to Thistle where he spent four season at the club.

STV understands the Rugby Park club are also expected to complete the signing of former Rangers defender Kirk Broadfoot on a three-year deal later in the week.

Broadfoot spent five years at Ibrox alongside Lee McCulloch, winning three titles and one League Cup as well as being part of the side that reached the UEFA Cup Final in 2008.

The defender, who has four Scotland caps, moved to Blackpool five years ago before moving to Rotherham, where he played just four games last term.