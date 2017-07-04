Barrie McKay set to join Nottingham Forest from Rangers

The 22-year-old is poised to join up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton.

McKay: The wingers is set to join Forest from Rangers. SNS Group

Nottingham Forest are set to complete a deal to sign winger Barrie McKay from Rangers.

McKay, who has fallen out of favour with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha, has been training with the U20s squad for the last few weeks.

The Scotland international is poised to join up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton and assistant Davie Weir at the City Ground.

McKay was left out of Rangers' Europa League squad and refused to sign a new contract at the Ibrox club, paving the way for his transfer out of Glasgow.

The 22-year-old made 47 appearances for Rangers in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.

Meanwhile, STV understands Rangers are closing in on the signing of Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans.

The 30-year-old is set to become Pedro Caixinha's ninth summer signing, with the Portuguese manager looking to strengthen before the Europa League qualifiers.

Dorrans, who has 12 caps for Scotland, is poised to join the Ibrox side with two years remaining on his contract at Norwich City.

He signed for the English side on loan in February 2015, making the move permanent the following summer.

Dorrans made 23 appearances in the English Championship last season as Norwich adapted to life in the second tier following relegation and finished eighth.

The 30-year-old hasn't played in Scotland since beginning his career at Livingston between 2005 - 2008. During that time he also had a loan spell at Partick Thistle.