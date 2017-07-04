Ross County sign Thomas Mikkelsen on two-year deal

The 27-year-old striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Dundee United.

Thomas Mikkelsen: Dane appeared 27 times for Dundee United. SNS

Ross County have announced the signing of former Dundee United striker Thomas Mikkelsen on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Mikkelsen, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Tannadice, joins the Highlanders following his release from Danish side Odense at the end of last season.

The Danish striker appeared 27 times for the Terrors last season, scoring eight goals with three assists.

Mikkelsen will join up with County manager Jim McIntyre for the start of the Premiership season and becomes the Staggies' fourth summer signing.

Mikkelsen follows Kenny van der Weg, Jamie Lindsay and Sean Kelly to the Global Energy Stadium.