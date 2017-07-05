Barrie McKay joins Nottingham Forest in £500,000 deal

The winger leaves Rangers to join the English Championship side on a four-year contract.

Barrie McKay: No more celebrations in Rangers colours as he moves on. SNS

Nottingham Forest have secured the signing of Rangers winger Barrie McKay for £500,000 plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old fell out of favour with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and had been training with the under 20s squad since the start of pre-season.

The Scotland international will now join up with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton and assistant Davie Weir at the City Ground on a four-year deal.

McKay was left out of Rangers' Europa League squad and refused to sign a new contract at the Ibrox club, paving the way for his transfer.

He made 47 appearances for Rangers in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing 11 assists.