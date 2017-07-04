Rangers crash out of Europe to Luxembourg minnows

Pedro Caixinha's side lost a 1-0 first leg lead to be defeated 2-1 on aggregate.

SNS

Rangers have had their European dream brought to an abrupt and dramatic end in Luxembourg, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Progres Niederkorn.

Pedro Caixinha's men went into the second leg of the Europa League first round qualifier with a 1-0 lead after Kenny Miller sealed the victory at Ibrox last week.

But two second half goals turned the tie around as Progres recorded their first ever victory in Europe.

Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastian Thill scored the goals that sank Rangers and recorded the shock result for the minnows.