Fans react to Rangers' humiliating Europa League exit

Rangers threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 on aggregate to Progres Niederkorn.

Rangers players Nico Kranjcar, Ryan Jack and Kenny Miller react at full time to the defeat. SNS

Rangers were left humiliated after crashing out of the Europa League at the hands of Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

They threw away a 1-0 lead from the first leg to lose 2-0 away from home, bringing their Europa League dream to a dramatic end in the first round of qualifiers.

Rangers fans, former players, journalists and supporters of other Scottish clubs have been reacting to the historic result on social media.

STV Sport have pulled together the best of the tweets as the result begins to sink in across the country and beyond.

To put it into context...

What the Rangers fans are saying...

What the media are saying...

Then there's the jokes...

And of course the memes...