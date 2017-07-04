  • STV
  • MySTV

Caixinha: Rangers' defeat was a 'once-in-a-lifetime'

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The manager said he would shoulder the blame for the humiliating European defeat.

Pedro Caixinha says he'll take the blame for the result.
Pedro Caixinha says he'll take the blame for the result. SNS

Pedro Caixinha described Rangers' humiliating Europa League exit as a "once-in-a-lifetime thing" and says he will take the blame.

Rangers crashed out of the first qualifying round after throwing away a 1-0 first leg lead to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastien Thill's second half strikes sealed a 2-0 win for the home side, their first in a European competition.

Rangers boss Caixinha says he will not rip up the blueprints for his Ibrox transformation job but will instead make sure his players face their problems head on.

Speaking to RangersTV, he said: "I'm just disappointed. I assume all the responsibility. We could not do what we were here to do - win the game.

"What happened to us today is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. That's part of football of course.

"I'm always a positive guy and never give up. We believe in this process.

"It is a strong moment we are living in now and we need to face it with all our personality, character and strength.

"And that is what we are going to do because I believe in this process, I believe in these players and I believe in the work we are going to do. This is a strong lesson we need to learn from."

Rangers hit the woodwork three times as they failed to turn the game around and build on their first leg result.

Caixinha said at full time his side only had themselves to blame and apologised to the travelling support.

"The corner they scored from came from one silly loss of possession," he added. "After that, we knew we could not commit unnecessary fouls but that's what we did.

"We need to apologise to our fans as they were showing this support, this loyalty to the club. They do not deserve this.

"What we need to do now is to keep working, to work harder and keep looking forward."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.