Caixinha: Rangers' defeat was a 'once-in-a-lifetime'

The manager said he would shoulder the blame for the humiliating European defeat.

Pedro Caixinha says he'll take the blame for the result. SNS

Pedro Caixinha described Rangers' humiliating Europa League exit as a "once-in-a-lifetime thing" and says he will take the blame.

Rangers crashed out of the first qualifying round after throwing away a 1-0 first leg lead to Luxembourg minnows Progres Niederkorn.

Emmanuel Francoise and Sebastien Thill's second half strikes sealed a 2-0 win for the home side, their first in a European competition.

Rangers boss Caixinha says he will not rip up the blueprints for his Ibrox transformation job but will instead make sure his players face their problems head on.

Speaking to RangersTV, he said: "I'm just disappointed. I assume all the responsibility. We could not do what we were here to do - win the game.

"What happened to us today is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. That's part of football of course.

"I'm always a positive guy and never give up. We believe in this process.

"It is a strong moment we are living in now and we need to face it with all our personality, character and strength.

"And that is what we are going to do because I believe in this process, I believe in these players and I believe in the work we are going to do. This is a strong lesson we need to learn from."

Rangers hit the woodwork three times as they failed to turn the game around and build on their first leg result.

Caixinha said at full time his side only had themselves to blame and apologised to the travelling support.

"The corner they scored from came from one silly loss of possession," he added. "After that, we knew we could not commit unnecessary fouls but that's what we did.

"We need to apologise to our fans as they were showing this support, this loyalty to the club. They do not deserve this.

"What we need to do now is to keep working, to work harder and keep looking forward."