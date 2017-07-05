Transfer Talk: Celtic target heads to Turkey, Messi stays

Your daily round-up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

The former Rangers teenager is officially a Chelsea player now. SNS

Transfer talk may have taken a back seat while Rangers' European defeat grabs the headlines but there's still business going on behind the scenes.

Celtic have been reportedly interested in Croatian youngster Mario Pasalic but he's now been linked with a move to Galatasaray and it's thought he will head to Turkey instead.

Meanwhile, former Rangers kid Billy Gilmour has been unvelied at Chelsea and has been discussing his move down south.

And Lionel Messi has finally put pen to paper and signed a new Barcelona deal. Anyone willing to pay his £264m buy out clause?

