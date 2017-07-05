Alex Rae: Rangers new boys will need their tin helmets

The former Light Blues midfielder says Scottish football is becoming 'a laughing stock'.

Alex Rae: 'It's an embarrassing result.' SNS

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae warned the new Ibrox players to "get their tin helmets" on to deal with the flak coming their way after Tuesday's humiliating European exit.

Rae watched in horror as Rangers threw away a 1-0 advantage to lose 2-1 on aggregate to Progres Niederkorn in Luxembourg.

It meant the Ibrox club were knocked out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round.

"It's an embarrassing result, given the investment," Rae told BBC Radio Scotland.

"I have never seen them lose to a team of this calibre. It would have to be up there with one of their worst performances and results in Europe. I think everybody is in shock.

"The way Scottish football is going, we're going to be a laughing stock."

Six of Caixinha's eight summer signings featured in the Stade Josy Barthel. All but one of them, former Aberdeen captain Ryan Jack, are new to Scottish football and Rae warned them to expect a major reaction.

"I think they will all be shell-shocked," he said.

"It will be a rude awakening for a lot of them because for the next 24-48 hours the media will go to town on them because it is as bad a result and performance as you can get.

"So they will have to get their tin helmets on."

Rangers now have a month without any scheduled games before they open their Premiership campaign at Motherwell on August 5.