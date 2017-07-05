Inverness Caley Thistle sign Clarence Seedorf's nephew

Collin Seedorf has signed for the Championship club on a two-year deal.

Collin Seedorf: Signs his deal alongside John Robertson. Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have secured the signing of Collin Seedorf, the nephew of Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf, on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins the Championship side from RKC Waalwijk who play in the Eerste Divisie in the Netherlands.

The centre-back, who can also play in defensive midfield, has never played his football outside of his home country.

His uncle, Clarence, won 87 caps for the Oranje between 1994 and 2008.

He also has two Eredivisie, one La Liga and two Serie A titles along with four Champions League medals with Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan respectively.

Collin joins new signings John Baird, George Oakley and Mark Ridgers for the start of Caley Thistle manager John Robertson's second spell at the club.