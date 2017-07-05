Hearts' Perry Kitchen heads to Denmark for Randers move

The former club captain is expected to sign for the Danish Superliga side.

Perry Kitchen played in Hearts' pre-season win over Livingston. SNS

Hearts' former captain Perry Kitchen is heading to Denmark ahead of signing talks with Superliga side Randers.

The United States international fell out of favour under Ian Cathro last season, not making it off the bench for eight games since February.

His captaincy was handed to new signing Christophe Berra, who returned to the club at the start of the summer.

Kitchen has made 45 appearances for the Tynecastle side since signing in March 2016 when Robbie Neilson was in charge.

He joined Hearts from MLS side DC United, where he made 167 league and cup appearances over five seasons for the Black and Red, scoring ten goals.

Randers finished seventh in the Danish league last season and begin their new campaign with an away trip against Sonderjyske.