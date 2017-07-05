Celtic call for review into Rangers' EBT-era titles

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of HMRC in the so-called big tax case.

Helicopter Sunday: Nacho Novo celebrates after firing Rangers to the title in 2005.

Celtic have called for a review over the possibility of stripping Rangers of their titles won during the club's use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs).

It follows the Supreme Court's decision to rule in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs following a dispute over a Rangers tax avoidance scheme, known as the big tax case.

More than £47m was paid in tax-free loans to players, managers and directors between 2001 and 2009.

Supreme Court judges unanimously dismissed an appeal by the liquidators of RFC2012 before its financial collapse in 2012.

Scottish champions Celtic have now called for a "review" into whether or not the scheme benefited Rangers on the pitch.

A statement from the club said: "Celtic's position on this issue has been consistent - that this has always been a matter for the courts of law and also the Scottish football authorities, whose rules are intended to uphold sporting integrity.

"In 2013, we expressed surprise - shared by many observers and supporters of the game - over the findings of the SPL Commission that no competitive or sporting advantage had resulted.

"Today's decision only re-affirms that view. We are sure now that the footballing authorities in Scotland will wish to review this matter. Celtic awaits the outcome of their review."