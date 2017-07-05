Dundee sign ex-Partick Thistle youngster Jack Hendry

The 22-year-old has signed a two-year contract with Neil McCann's side.

Jack Hendry played for Partick Thistle in 2015. SNS

Dundee have signed central defender Jack Hendry on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old started his career at Partick Thistle before moving to Wigan Athletic in September 2015.

Hendry failed to make an appearance for the Latics with loan spells at MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town.

He becomes Neil McCann's fifth summer arrival following deals for Scott Allan, Lewis Spence, Roarie Deacon and Randy Wolters.

Hendry will wear the number 22 shirt for the Dark Blues this season.

McCann's men started their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 win over St Mirren in Paisley.

Captain Darren O'Dea scored twice from corners while Marcus Haber added a third for the Premiership outfit.