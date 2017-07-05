Progres scorer who failed drugs test was eligible to play

UEFA say there is no case regarding Emmanuel Francoise's appearance against Rangers.

SNS

UEFA have said the player who scored one of the goals that knocked Rangers out of the Europa League was eligible to play.

Progres Niederkorn's Emmanuel Francoise failed a drugs test in Luxembourg whilst playing for Fola Esch in a match in May.

His test came back positive for a banned substance which Niederkorn say was taken to treat asthma.

The case with Luxembourg's anti-doping agency ALAD remains "pending", meaning he is not currently suspended for the failed test.

"UEFA is aware that the case is pending with the Luxembourg Anti-Doping Agency," the governing body said in a statement.

"As per the WADA Code and Prohibited List, some banned substances do not trigger automatic and/or provisional suspension but need proper investigation and result management.

"Since ALAD has tested the player at national level, ALAD is responsible to deal with the investigation, the result management and any potential disciplinary proceedings.

"There is no case at UEFA regarding eligibility at this match."

STV understands Rangers did not lodge a protest with the governing body.

The Luxembourg FA say Francoise had permission to play for his new club in the Europa League tie against Rangers. Marc Diederich, a lawyer for them, told STV Francoise was "in the right to play".

Pedro Caixinha's side were knocked out of the tournament 2-1 on aggregate after Kenny Miller's strike gave them a one-goal advantage from the first leg.