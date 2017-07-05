Premiership matches chosen for TV in August revealed
Six games have been rescheduled during the opening weeks of the 2017/18 season.
Celtic will begin their defence of the Scottish Premiership live on television after their first three league games of the 2017/18 season were chosen to be broadcast.
They will unfurl their six-in-a-row league-winning flag at home before taking on Hearts on the opening day of the season.
Their fixture will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Saturday, August 5.
Their following two away games against Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock have also been selected for television coverage.
Rangers will now start their campaign on Sunday, August 6, when they travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.
Their away fixture against Ross County at the end of the month has also been selected, meaning the game will now take place at 3pm on Sunday, August 27.
The only televised August fixture not involving Celtic or Rangers will be earlier that afternoon when Dundee welcome newly promoted Hibs to Dens Park.
Saturday, August 5
- Celtic v Hearts
- Scottish Premiership
- Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday, August 6
- Motherwell v Rangers
- Scottish Premiership
- Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm
Friday, August 11
- Partick Thistle v Celtic
- Scottish Premiership
- Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday, August 19
- Kilmarnock v Celtic
- Scottish Premiership
- Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday, August 27
- Dundee v Hibernian
- Scottish Premiership
- Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm
- Ross County v Rangers
- Scottish Premiership
- Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm