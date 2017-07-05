Premiership matches chosen for TV in August revealed

Six games have been rescheduled during the opening weeks of the 2017/18 season.

Celtic will mark winning six-in-a-row against Hearts. SNS

Celtic will begin their defence of the Scottish Premiership live on television after their first three league games of the 2017/18 season were chosen to be broadcast.

They will unfurl their six-in-a-row league-winning flag at home before taking on Hearts on the opening day of the season.

Their fixture will now kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm on Saturday, August 5.

Their following two away games against Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock have also been selected for television coverage.

Rangers will now start their campaign on Sunday, August 6, when they travel to Fir Park to take on Motherwell.

Their away fixture against Ross County at the end of the month has also been selected, meaning the game will now take place at 3pm on Sunday, August 27.

The only televised August fixture not involving Celtic or Rangers will be earlier that afternoon when Dundee welcome newly promoted Hibs to Dens Park.

Saturday, August 5

Celtic v Hearts

Scottish Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday, August 6

Motherwell v Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 1.30pm

Friday, August 11

Partick Thistle v Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday, August 19

Kilmarnock v Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday, August 27

Dundee v Hibernian

Scottish Premiership

Live on Sky Sports, kick-off 12.30pm

Ross County v Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Live on BT Sport, kick-off 3.00pm