Transfer Talk: Dorrans arrives, Maloney and May deals off?

Graham Dorrans: Midfielder appears to be on his way to Ibrox. SNS

This story has dragged on longer than most clubs had off for the summer break but it looks like today is finally the day the Graham Dorrans saga ends.

He has flown into Scotland and is set to put pen to paper on a Rangers deal today.

Two deals that might not being going through, though, are Shaun Maloney and Stevie May to Aberdeen.

Hull City have opened the door to Maloney returning, especially now it is believed his hernia operation would rule him out of Aberdeen's Europa League qualifiers.

And new Preston boss Alex Neil is said to be keen on former St Johnstone striker May and could block a move to Pittodrie.

