Hearts' Perry Kitchen signs for Danish club Randers

The former Hearts captain still had a year remaining on his Tynecastle contract.

Exit: Perry Kitchen is heading to Denmark.

Former Hearts captain Perry Kitchen has signed a two-year deal with Danish Superliga side Randers.

Kitchen, 25, flew out from Hearts' summer training camp in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon to enter advanced talks with the Danes.

The defensive midfielder still has a year remaining on his contract but no fee will be involved in the move.

The United States international fell out of favour under Ian Cathro last season, not making it off the bench for eight games since February.

His captaincy was handed to new signing Christophe Berra, who returned to the club at the start of the summer.

Speaking to the Randers site, Kitchen said: "I'm really looking forward to getting started in Randers. I've had a really good time in Hearts, but switched to Randers FC was a really good opportunity for me at this time.

"This is true for me to play as much as possible and I will work hard, it's going to happen here.

"I do not like to talk so much about myself, but as type I am a hard working and reliable player who has my focus on the defensive. But I hope also to have scored a few goals."

Kitchen made 45 appearances for the Tynecastle side since signing in March 2016 when Robbie Neilson was in charge.

He joined Hearts from MLS side DC United, where he made 167 league and cup appearances over five seasons for the Black and Red, scoring ten goals.

Randers finished seventh in the Danish league last season and begin their new campaign with an away trip against Sonderjyske.