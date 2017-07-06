International Kissing Day: Scots football's best smooches

An affectionate look at the love affairs throughout the years in our national game.

Ryan McGowan, Scott Brown and Nadir Ciftci have all had their iconic kisses. SNS

It is International Kissing Day so time to pucker up and show some affection.

To get you in the spirit we've looked out the best smooches seen across Scottish football in recent years.

From badge kissing to cup kissing, there always seems to be a reason to plant the lips on something at a football match.

Take a look back through some of the weird and wonderful moments in our bizarre game.

Firstly, there's the classic...

Gazza and Ally McCoist pucker up in celebration when Rangers scored against Inverness Caley Thistle in the 1995/96 Scottish Cup.

SNS

But then they were at it again...

The pair of them were almost smooching again, only a few months later, after sealing the title for Rangers in 1996.

SNS

There have been cheeky ones

Nadir Ciftci blew a kiss to Scott Bain after scoring the equalising goal in the Dundee derby. The keeper had the last laugh, though. Dundee won 3-1.

SNS

And emotional ones

Jamie Langfield kissed the Pittodrie pitch after his Aberdeen testimonial in 2015, bringing an end to his decade at the club.

SNS

Then there's the trophies

John Hughes after Inverness Caley Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015.

SNS

St Johnstone had never won the Scottish Cup before 2014. Tommy Wright savoured the moment after beating Dundee United 2-0.

SNS

Ryan McGowan got his hands - and lips - on the Scottish Cup trophy after Hearts beat Hibs 5-1 in 2012.

SNS

And the celebrations

Leigh Griffiths blows a kiss to the Celtic supporters after scoring his 50th goal for the club in January 2016.

SNS

Ben Williams celebrated Hibs' New Year derby win in 2014 by kissing the match ball at full time. They had defeated Hearts 2-1.

SNS

Lukasz Zaluska kissed Scott Brown after Celtic drew 2-2 with Rangers in the 2011 fiery Scottish Cup clash. The keeper had come on for Fraser Forster after he'd been sent off. Celtic won the replay 1-0.

SNS

What about the controversial badge kissers?

Amido Balde kissed the Celtic badge when he was unveiled as their new striker in 2013.

SNS

And Kyle Lafferty would kiss the Rangers badge when he scored.

SNS

There's always one mummy's boy

Paul Hartley got a kiss off his mother after Alloa won promotion to Division 1 in 2013. They beat Dunfermline 3-1 on aggregate in the play-off final.

SNS

And of course the supporters

And this was BEFORE Scotland beat Croatia 1-0 away from home.

SNS

There's always one weird one

Danny McGrain gets a kiss from Glasgow taxi driver Graham Smith dressed as Little Bow Peep.

SNS

And Scott Brown was always going to be involved

SNS

And finally, the one that had no reason to it whatsoever

Livingston goalkeeper Javier Sanchez Broto smooches Hibs striker Tam McManus during a 2002 league game.