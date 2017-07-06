Niall McGinn: Ki's father helped seal South Korea move

The Irish winger has made the move to Asia, signing for K-League side Grwangju.

Niall McGinn: Made last Aberdeen appearance in Scottish Cup final. SNS

Niall McGinn says the father of former Celtic teammate Ki Sung-Yueng played a key role in securing his move to South Korea.

The former Aberdeen winger has signed a deal with K-League side Gwangju in the south of the country.

It is the first time a Northern Irish player has plied his trade in South Korea.

McGinn says Ki's father, who is the club's president, was keen to snap him up after his Pittodrie contract came to an end.

"With me having that connection with Ki Sung-Yueng, and his dad being president, they spoke very highly of me," he exclusively told STV.

"It came about with my agent being contacted by another agent in Korea. They spoke at length, it's being going on a while. When interest came to me I was quite surprised but looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"Ki is over here on Sunday and is coming to our game. I probably won't be playing because I'm still in the process of pre-season and getting my fitness up to scratch. I'll probably be good to go in a couple of weeks."

He added: "I spoke to him and his words were all very positive. Obviously his dad seems to be a big admirer of mine which is good.

"Once he got information from Ki about my playing style at Celtic, he was obviously delighted to get me on board."

McGinn is embracing what will be a life-changing move to South Korea but says the opportunity was too good to pass up on.

"The standard of training has been very good," he said. "The South Korean lads are very fast and strong.

"How they go about their business has been very good and I think it can benefit me in terms of fitness and as a player.

"They're also in the middle of their their season so it will be nice to get that four-week break around Christmas as well. That's a big factor that's good."

He also explained how he will adapt considering the challenges he faces after moving to Asia.

"The manager, president and players have taken to me and been very good with me," McGinn said.

"The language barrier is quite hard just now but the video analysis guy and one of the coaches speak very good English, which is good for me.

"I'm living an hour away from Gwangju city itself, it's where the training facilities are and they're top notch."

McGinn does not believe the move will impact his international career, in fact he plans on being as committed as ever to his country.

The winger scored for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, netting the second goal to sink Ukraine in the 2-0 win.

"I'll definitely be involved as much as I possibly can, I don't think it will affect me in any way," he said.

"I'll be willing to fly home and join up with the squad and take part.

"It will always be nice to get back home as well but coming here can only enhance my career, fitness wise, physically and obviously playing at a good level."