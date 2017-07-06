  • STV
Cathro plays down injury fears over new Hearts signing

STV

Ashley Smith-Brown lasted less than half an hour of his first pre-season friendly.

Ian Cathro: Took positives from 1-0 defeat to St Patrick's Athletic.
Ian Cathro has played down injury fears over new signing Ashley Smith-Brown after he limped off less than half an hour into his first Hearts outing.

The highly rated Manchester City left-back joined the Tynecastle side on a year-long loan deal at the start of the month.

He lasted just 27 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute during Wednesday's warm-up clash with Irish side St Patrick's Athletic.

The Hearts head coach, however, says the decision to replace the 21-year-old with Angus Beith was purely precautionary.

Speaking to the Hearts website, Cathro said: "He just felt something when he turned and this is a point in the season where you just don't need to take any risks. We'll just manage that and make sure it's okay.

"Pre-season is about building our conditioning and also about trying to avoid injury as best we can."

Hearts suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to their part-time opponents but Cathro insisted there were still positives to take from the run out.

New signing Kyle Lafferty also made his first appearance for the club after being introduced in the closing 15 minutes.

The head coach said he will be patient with the Northern Irishman - who has started just 22 club games in the last three seasons - as he looks to build up his fitness.

"It was important that Kyle got minutes," he said. "He's not had anywhere near as many training sessions as everyone else so we're just going gradually with that.

"But it was good for him to get onto the pitch and we'll go step by step to build him up. It was a really worthwhile workout.

"We got our conditioning up and put in a lot of running, which we wanted to do. We played against a team that's pretty much in the full flow of their season so it's a really good match, I'm really pleased with the game as an exercise for us. So it's been positive."

