Trakai 1-0 St Johnstone: Saints bow out of Europa League

St Johnstone's Blair Alston (left) with Alma Wakili. SNS

St Johnstone are the second Scottish club to bow out of the Europa League this week, losing 1-0 to 10-man Trakai in Lithuania.

Tommy Wright's men were unable to turn around their first-leg defeat and were knocked out of the first round of qualifiers 3-1 on aggregate.

It comes just two days after Rangers were also sent crashing out of the competition, also losing 2-1 on aggregate, to Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn.

