Trakai 1-0 St Johnstone: Saints bow out of Europa League
Tommy Wright's men lose 3-1 to the Lithuanian side on aggregate.
St Johnstone are the second Scottish club to bow out of the Europa League this week, losing 1-0 to 10-man Trakai in Lithuania.
Tommy Wright's men were unable to turn around their first-leg defeat and were knocked out of the first round of qualifiers 3-1 on aggregate.
It comes just two days after Rangers were also sent crashing out of the competition, also losing 2-1 on aggregate, to Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn.
More to follow.