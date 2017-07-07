Transfer Talk: Thistle want O'Halloran, Janko to France

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Michael O'Halloran: The forward could be staying in Glasgow. SNS Group

One Rangers saga has finally come to an end, with Graham Dorrans putting pen to paper, but there's another one still on the go.

Where will Michael O'Halloran end up this summer? Partick Thistle are the latest club to show interest in the out of favour forward.

Meanwhile, forgotten man Saidy Janko could be set for his Celtic exit. He's another player who has been attracting interest from near and far but now it looks like he's set for a switch to St Etienne.

And Neil Lennon isn't happy at Kyle Lafferty. He says he went back on his word before signing for rivals Hearts.

