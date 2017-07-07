  • STV
Tommy Wright: We have to invest or we will not improve

STV

Saints followed Rangers out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round.

Spurned: Joe Shaughnessy was left to rue three missed headed opportunities.
St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has called for greater investment in his squad after his side crashed out of Europe.

Saints lost 1-0 in Lithuania to suffer a 3-1 aggregate defeat to FK Trakai in the first qualifying round and follow Rangers out of the Europa League.

The Perth side had plenty of possession but were unable to break down a resolute home back line despite facing ten men from the 57th minute.

Joe Shaughnessy failed to make the most of three headed chances and Maksim Maksimov made Saints pay in the 88th minute, leaving the manager to bemoan a lack of quality in his ranks.

Wright said: "We have no complaints, we haven't done enough, we have lacked quality in the final third and that has killed us.

"It kills us at times throughout the season, at home as well, we don't have the quality in the squad to make as much as we should from the opportunities we get. 

"Because our approach play up until the 18-yard box was excellent. Our final ball let us down all night."

Stefan Scougall made his first start alongside former Port Vale left-back Scott Tanser, but Wright has seen Danny Swanson and Tam Scobbie lured away by better financial offers at Hibernian and Dundee United this summer.

And he had a clear message for chairman Steve Brown.

"I know that with the squad we are working with, we need to try to get more quality in," he said.

"I have nagged the chairman to get more quality in to try to get us up to the next level. 

"If we don't, we will end up with frustrating performances like that. We have to either go with a smaller squad or get more investment into the squad. That's the bottom line."

He added: "We are a good side, we are hard to beat, but when it comes to games like this when we need to break teams down, we don't have that quality.

"We are the ninth or tenth budget in the league and when we come to Europe, that's where it gets highlighted most."

WHERE TO NOW?

