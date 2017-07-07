Dons sign Nicky Maynard but drop interest in Stevie May

It is also understood Aberdeen have had a £250,000 bid for Louis Moult rejected by Motherwell.

Aberdeen have secured the signing of English striker Nicky Maynard on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old worked with manager Derek McInnes while the pair were at Bristol City during the 2011-2012 season.

The move means it s now unlikely former St Johnstone striker Stevie May will join the club.

McInnes said they are now looking elsewhere as "people's circumstances change".

STV understands Motherwell have also rejected a £250,000 bid from the Pittodrie side for striker Louis Moult.

Maynard scored 11 goals in McInnes' first season at the club before moving on the following year.

He becomes Aberdeen's fourth signing of the summer, following Greg Tansey from Inverness Caley Thistle and Ryan Christie and Greg Stewart, who are both on season-long loans.

Maynard goes straight into the squad for next week's Europa League qualifier against NK Siroki Brijeg next Thursday, July 13.

McInnes is also hopeful of bringing in another couple of signings before Friday's European deadline.

He is still keen to secure Shaun Maloney on a deal but he would not be available for the second round qualifier due to injury.

Maynard has been a free agent since the end of the last campaign when he was released from MK Dons.

Speaking to the Aberdeen website, McInnes said. "He's a player I've worked with before and I'm delighted he's joined the club. I was keen to add more goal threat to team and I'm sure Nicky will give us that."

He began his career at Arsenal before moving on to Crewe Alexandra, who gave him the chance to step up to senior football.

Maynard has since played for West Ham, Cardiff City and Wigan after his three and a half years at Bristol City.