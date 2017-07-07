Motherwell reject £250,000 Aberdeen bid for Louis Moult

The striker has been offered a new deal to make him the club's highest earner.

Louis Moult: Entering last year of his contract. SNS Group

Motherwell have rejected a £250,000 bid from Aberdeen for striker Louis Moult.

Manager Stephen Robinson confirmed earlier this week the club had offered Moult a new contract as the Englishman enters the final year of his deal.

STV understands the proposed offer would make him the highest paid player in the squad.

In the meantime Aberdeen have signed striker Nicky Maynard but boss Derek McInnes is keen to add more players before the European squad registration deadline on Friday.

They have also cooled their interest in former St Johnstone striker Stevie May, saying "people's circumstances change" and are now looking elsewhere.

Moult has also attracted interest from Rangers in recent months but Robinson confirmed earlier this week they had not received any bids from the Ibrox side.

The goalscorer is currently working his way back from groin surgery.