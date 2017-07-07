Celtic defender Saidy Janko completes Saint Etienne move

The Swiss defender has signed a four-year deal with the French top flight side.

Unwanted: Janko managed just 10 first team appearances during his time at Celtic. SNS

Saint Etienne have completed the signing of Celtic full-back Saidy Janko.

The Swiss defender has signed a four-deal with the French top flight outfit after leaving the Scottish champions for an undisclosed fee.

Janko failed to hold down a regular spot with Celtic after joining from Manchester United in 2015, making just 10 first team appearances.

He spent last season out on loan at English Championship side Barnsley.