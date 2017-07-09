Queens Park milestone marks 150 years of Scottish football

The club's birth sparked the start of the game as we know it today.

Queen's Park FC, the first winners of the Scottish Cup in 1873-74. Queen's Park FC

There will be celebrations in the south side of Glasgow this weekend as Queen's Park honour their 150th anniversary.

It isn't just the Spiders who have reason to mark the date though, because July 9, 1867 was the day Scottish football truly began.

The meeting that evening started with the words "Tonight at half past eight o'clock a number of gentlemen met at No. 3 Eglinton Terrace for the purpose of forming a football club."

What followed was one of the most important moments in the history of our beloved game.

The start of something special

Back in 1867 a group of Highlanders met in Queen's Park to keep fit. They started kicking a football around on the recreation ground there, where the Victoria Hospital is now. These men established that as their area and decided to form a football club.

They met in a pub on Victoria Road, called Victoria Bar, and it was there the club, and subsequently Scottish football, was born.

There was some debate was over what to call the club at first. The Northern was mentioned, so too was Morayshire, but it came down to a decision between Queen's Park and The Celts. In the end they decided to stick to the simple option of naming it after the area.

The impact on Scottish football

The view of Lesser Hampden and Hampden Park in the 1980s. Queen's Park FC

Scottish football has changed a lot over the years but the game you know and love today all stemmed from the birth of Queen's Park. The impact they've had on the sport in this country has been like unlike any other club.

They had so much control over shaping the game they influenced the rules that were eventually implemented in the long term.

"A lot of small teams would invite Queen's Park to launch football in their town by playing against them", secretary of the Queen's Park supporters association, Keith McAllister, explained to STV.

"Queen's Park insisted everyone played to their rules, so unlike in England where there were maybe four or five different sets of rules, everyone played the same in Scotland."

And their influence on English football didn't end there. Queen's Park were founding members of the Football Association down south and a few years later they helped establish the equivalent in Scotland alongside some other teams.

They also started the national team. Scotland's first official international match was against England in 1872 and not only was the team made up of only Queen's Park players, they also wore Queen's Park strips. The kit back then was blue and this is why Scotland still play in that colour to this day.

"That was the reason behind it, that was their strip at that time," Keith explained. "They didn't change to the black and white until the following year. Players would buy their own strip so you would turn up with different tops. Because they were all Queen's Park players they all turned up with the same strip that day."

How they've influenced football since

There is a new exhibition space in the Scottish Football Museum dedicated to 150 years of Queen's Park Football Club. Queen's Park FC

Queen's Park have long inspired clubs since their formation 150 years ago. One of their biggest legacies has been introducing a different style of football.

While down south they had a 'kick and rush' approach, Queen's Park played a passing game. This wasn't only recognised across the country, it was also picked up beyond the border as well. And perhaps the biggest compliment of them all - it has also since been recognised by Barcelona.

"They based their tiki taka way of playing football on the Scottish style and that came from Queen's Park," Keith added.

He went on to explain their anniversary has created interest from abroad but sadly not much from Scotland itself.

"We're not at the top of the tree anymore but we're not as regarded as well as we should be in Scotland," he continued. "Our contribution to the game has been largely overlooked and I think that's a shame."

On the grand scale of things...

This is the only known photograph of the first Hampden. It held Queen's Park's first game in 1873 and the first Scottish Cup final in 1874. Queen's Park FC

While the Spiders are steeped in history they're also extremely proud of their culture. No player has ever been paid to play for the club as they've maintained their amateur status throughout. The club's Latin moto is "Ludere Causa Ludendi" meaning "to play for the sake of playing."

When professional football came into force Queen's Park decided they didn't want to be a part of it. They continued to play in the Scottish Cup but at the time, not the Scottish League.

As a dedicated Spiders fan, Keith explained why he doesn't think it would be a good idea to change their structure. "I don't think they'd benefit from playing professionally, certainly not now," he said. "And we'd lose an awful lot. All our history and tradition would be lost if we went professional.

"You have to have a lot of people turning up and with all due respect to Partick Thistle there are two huge teams in Glasgow. Thistle get five thousand people and that's not an awful lot. If we were professional we would only get about a thousand fans and that wouldn't benefit the club.

"I think a lot of people would be very unhappy if it happened. It would break my heart. We're something special and we don't want to lose that."