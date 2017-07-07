Boyata ruled out of Celtic's Champions League qualifiers

The defender ruptured his medial ligament in the friendly against Slavia Prague.

Dedryck Boytata: Defender went down just before half-time. SNS

Dedryck Boyata has been ruled out for three months, meaning he will miss Celtic's Champions League qualifying campaign, after rupturing his medial ligament.

The defender was substituted in the club's 0-0 draw with Slavia Prague earlier this week after suffering the knee injury.

Boyata went down just before half-time after dragging the ball back and jarring his knee in an attempted pass.

He will now miss both legs against Linfield on July 14 and 19, along with any further qualifying ties should Celtic progress in the competition.

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies said: "It looks like he's going to be out for a few months with a medial knee ligament injury.

"It's disappointing for Dedryck, he did really well for us in the last six months of the last season. He was in good form and had an international call-up.

"We're all disappointed for him but no doubt he'll do the work now and come back even stronger.

"It looks like a bad knee injury. The timeline we're looking at is up to three months but we're always optimistic so we'll see what we can do."

When asked if it would change which players Celtic are looking to sign this summer, Davies added: "With Dedryck being out it's something we're aware of now and something we'll discuss and see what needs to be done. But we're comfortable where we're at."