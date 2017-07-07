Dave King: Rangers won all EBT titles ‘fair and square’

The Rangers chairman claims the scheme had "no impact" on the club's performances.

Rangers chairman Dave King believes the club won all their titles "fair and square" during their use of Employee Benefit Trusts (EBTs).

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs following a dispute over a Rangers tax avoidance scheme, known as the big tax case.

More than £47m was paid in tax-free loans to players, managers and directors between 2001 and 2010.

Rangers chairman Dave King, who was a board member during the EBT era, claimed the scheme had "no impact" on the club's performances, saying the Light Blues won their titles "fair and square".

He instead said the EBTs only benefited former owner and chairman Sir David Murray in reducing his investment in the club.

King said: "Put simply, the Murray Group tax scheme helped David Murray reduce his overall investment into Oldco while simultaneously reducing any reliance on increased third-party bank finance.

"The benefit went exclusively to David Murray and the Murray Group.

"Whether the scheme was in place or not, or whether it survived tax scrutiny or not, made no difference whatsoever to the playing squad of the club during that period and hence had no impact on the performance on the pitch.

"We won all of our titles fair and square."

King said the opposite in 2012, stating the scheme "probably" helped the team's performances.

He said: "I follow the logic of the argument that if we lose the tax case then we probably gained some competitive advantage.

"I believe that, on behalf of myself and most of the board members who were with me and probably agree with me, that we should apologise for that.

"I know that the Murray Group might not say that because it might be tantamount to admitting it."

Celtic urged the Scottish FA to review whether or not the scheme benefited Rangers on the pitch.

The organisation decided no further disciplinary action was to be taken.

King hit out at the call from their rivals, claiming Celtic were simply not good enough at the time.

He added: "The Celtic board issued a statement agitating for a reopening and reversal of the decisions previously made when, in fact, nothing has changed.

"It is disappointing that they have attempted to influence the footballing authorities to alter its historic football honours by calling on administrators and lawyers to achieve off the pitch what its teams failed to do on the pitch."

King revealed Rangers were "spending beyond" their income between 2001 and 2010.

He said: "A good analogy of what happened at the time is the present position following regime change.

"As we rebuild the squad we are deliberately and transparently spending beyond our income.

"Once we commit to expenditure it is my job to secure the required funding."

He added: "If I create a scheme (as David Murray thought he had) that reduced the amount of cash needed to support the club then I would save on my required investment - but the club and the player squad would be exactly the same.

"For the avoidance of doubt, I am not looking at such a scheme.

"Given the negative consequences for the club of such financial engineering in the past, I cannot conceive of any circumstances in which that might change."