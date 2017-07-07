Ryan Christie: Aberdeen is best place for my development

The 22-year-old has returned for a second loan spell at Pittodrie from Celtic.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5496043000001-ryan-christie-mcinnes-staying-was-key-to-my-return.jpg" />

Ryan Christie believes Aberdeen is the best place for his development as he enters a crucial stage of his career.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Pittodrie club.

He has now returned for a second spell at the club and is keen to replicate the success of his first stint having joined on a season-long loan from Celtic.

"I just wanted to think about where my football was best," Christie said.

"The way things were for the last six months of last season, I definitely wanted to replicate that for a full season.

"The onus is on me to step up, to continue some good form. If I can keep my consistency up I will be in a better place come next season."