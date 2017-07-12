Celtic sign Manchester City youngster Olivier Ntcham

The midfielder is the third player to join Brendan Rodgers' side this summer.

Olivier Ntcham arrives in Glasgow. SNS

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Manchester City's Olivier Ntcham on a four-year deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins as Brendan Rodgers' third summer signing, following Jonny Hayes and Kundai Benyu.

Ntcham can be included in Celtic's Champions League squad, ahead of Friday's second round qualifier with Linfield, if they add him as a wildcard before 11pm on Thursday.

The youngster has spent the last two season on loan to Serie A side Genoa, where he made 41 appearances and scored three goals.

He came through the ranks at Manchester City but has ended his time at the club with three seasons still remaining on his contract.

The Frenchman has represented his country at every youth level but has still to win a cap at senior level.

Fellow new Celtic signings Hayes and Benyu both scored their first goals for their club in pre-season friendlies at the weekend.

Hayes scored in the first team's 9-0 win over Shamrock Rovers while Benyu netted for the reserve side playing against East Kilbride.