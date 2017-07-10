Transfer Talk: Ntcham's Celtic move, unrealistic Armstrong

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Olivier Ntcham arrived in Glasgow over the weekend. SNS

It's all about Celtic today when it comes to transfer ups and downs, and more specifically it's a story of the good, the bad and the maybe.

The bad news is another club has been linked with star striker Moussa Dembele, and this time it's French side Marseille.

The good news, however, is young prospect Olivier Ntcham looks set to sign a deal with the club on Monday and complete his multi-million pound move from Manchester City.

And the maybe is concerning Stuart Armstrong. There are now question marks hanging over the midfielder's proposed contract extension after his agent apparently made unrealistic demands.

