McInnes: We cannot assume unknown Euro teams are poor

Aberdeen take on Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg in the Europa League qualifiers.

Derek McInnes: Leads Dons into first qualifier on Thursday. SNS

Derek McInnes says it is vital to research unknown European teams rather than simply assume they are of a poorer standard.

Aberdeen will be the third Scottish club to take on Europa League qualifiers this month when they enter the second round against Bosnian side Siroki Brijeg on Thursday.

They will be looking to do better than both Rangers and St Johnstone who have already been knocked out of the competition to minnows from Luxembourg and Lithuania respectively.

The Dons' opponents finished seventh in the Premijer Liga but qualified by winning the Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Cup.

Despite not knowing much about them before the European draw, McInnes says his side will not be complacent when they host the first leg.

He said: "We just assume that because we have never heard of a team that they are not very good.

"But if you start doing a bit of digging and looking at the finances of these teams then you can see exactly what you're up against.

"I don't think we should be arrogant enough to think we should just be swatting these teams away."

He continued: "We split the staff up to look at both potential European opponents, I concentrated on the team who landed up getting through - Siroki Brijeg.

"Based on the two ties they deservedly went through. They were the better of the two teams. They had good energy in the middle of the park. They have a centre forward with good presence.

"They reminded me a little bit of my first Aberdeen team here with Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes, counter attacking on the sides. They also have really good organisation as well."

McInnes added: "We have had them watched twice and we have all their footage from last season.

"They do have a couple of signings, which changes things a bit, but they have picked the same team for the past two games so I feel we have a good understanding of their team.

"Although we are seeded this year, we have always played a good level of team in this round and I think our opponents on Thursday night are exactly that."