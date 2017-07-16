  • STV
  • MySTV

A full guide to Scotland's squad for Women's Euro 2017

PA

A player-by-player break down of who will represent Scotland in the Netherlands.

Scotland will open their Euro 2017 campaign with a bang, taking on the Auld Enemy in the Netherlands on July 19.

It may be their first shot at the competition but they insist they are not going just to make up the numbers. They're confident they have a real shot at progressing through the rounds.

Here is a look at manager Anna Signeul's squad for the tournament.

Goalkeepers

Safe hands: Fay has kept goal for the Scots over the last two decades, becoming the country's record appearance holder.
Safe hands: Fay has kept goal for the Scots over the last two decades, becoming the country's record appearance holder. SNS

Gemma Fay

CLUB: Stjarnan

CAPS/GOALS: 200/0

AGE: 35

The Scots' captain and record appearance holder is looking forward to her first taste of tournament action after many near misses with the national team.

Lee Alexander

(Glasgow City; 0/0; 25)

The Glasgow City stopper has plenty of European experience with the Scottish champions but will have to be content with a back-up role in Holland.

Shannon Lynn

(Vittsjo GIK; 24/0; 31)

The Canada-born keeper helped Scotland record their first win over England in 34 years back in 2011. Will hope to push Fay for a starting slot.

Defenders

Goal threat: With 16 international strikes already to her name, Corsie provides Scotland with an added goal threat
Goal threat: With 16 international strikes already to her name, Corsie provides Scotland with an added goal threat SNS

Vaila Barsley

(Eskilstuna United; 4/0; 29)

Born in Lincolnshire but qualifies for Scotland thanks to her Shetlander mother. Started her professional career in America, now skippers Swedish outfit Eskilstuna United.

Frankie Brown

(Bristol City; 88/0; 29)

Started her career with Falkirk and has also turned out for Hibernian and Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol before making her switch to England.

Rachel Corsie

(Seattle Reign; 88/16; 27)

The great grand-daughter of former Scotland men's international Donald Colman. Will provide an added goal threat having already registered 16 international strikes.

Ifeoma Dieke

(Vittsjo GIK; 120/0; 36)

Born in the US to Nigerian parents but moved to Scotland aged just three. Part of the Team GB squad for the 2012 London Olympics.

Sophie Howard

(Hoffenheim; 3/0; 23)

The German-born centre-back almost played for England because of her English father, but qualifies for Scotland thanks to her grandfather. Previously capped by Germany's Under-20 side.

Rachel McLauchlan

(Hibernian; 4/0; 20)

Will be hoping for more success after helping her club regain the SWPL Cup earlier this season with a 4-1 thrashing of Celtic.

Joelle Murray

(Hibernian; 44/1; 30)

Played in the same youth team as St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig. Had offers to move south but is determined to finish her career at childhood favourites Hibs.

Kirsty Smith

(Hibernian; 23/0; 23)

The full-back gave up ambitions of being a gymnast to pursue her football career.

Midfielders

Key role: Joanne Love, the country's most capped outfield player, is the driving force at the heart of the Scotland midfield.
Key role: Joanne Love, the country's most capped outfield player, is the driving force at the heart of the Scotland midfield. SNS

Chloe Arthur

(Bristol City; 8/0; 22)

Former Celtic and Hibernian player moved to England last year. Her father, Gary, tragically died when a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha Vaults bar in Glasgow in 2013, and she has said she wants to do him proud in a Scotland shirt.

Leanne Crichton

(Glasgow City; 52/3; 29)

Feared her Euros dream might be taken away from her earlier this year when former club Notts County Ladies folded but was able to sign on with Glasgow City.

Erin Cuthbert

(Chelsea; 8/2; 18 - turns 19 on July 19)

The youngest member of Signeul's squad has already been tipped for stardom after landing a big move to Chelsea last year. Turns 19 on the day of the England game.

Lisa Evans

(Arsenal; 60/14; 25)

Attack-minded player who has just swapped Bayern Munich for Arsenal after two years in Germany.

Hayley Lauder

(Glasgow City; 85/9; 27)

Started her career with Edinburgh side Spartans and has also played professionally in Cyprus, Finland and Sweden.

Joanne Love

(Glasgow City; 177/13; 31)

Another long-time servant of the national team and the country's most capped outfield player.

Leanne Ross

(Glasgow City; 132/9; 36)

With star midfielder Kim Little out injured, responsibility for driving the Scots forward will fall on Ross' shoulders.

Caroline Weir

(Liverpool; 38/5; 22)

The set-piece specialist was voted Scotland's player of the year last term.

Forwards

Leading the line: Responsibility will fall on Jane Ross to score the goals that see Scotland upset the odds in Group D.
Leading the line: Responsibility will fall on Jane Ross to score the goals that see Scotland upset the odds in Group D. SNS

Fiona Brown

(Eskilstuna United; 18/0; 22)

Has bounced back from a cruciate knee ligament injury to make herself one of the country's most promising talents.

Lana Clelland

(UPC Tavagnacco; 15/1; 24)

Started her career with Rangers Ladies but now plays in Italy. Finished last season as Serie A's top scorer.

Christie Murray

(Doncaster Rovers Belles; 47/4; 27)

Began her career at Queen's Park and has gone on to have spells with Glasgow City, Celtic, Arsenal and Bristol Academy.

Jane Ross

(Manchester City; 106/50; 27)

Rated by Signeul as one of Europe's top strikers and has backed it up with a string of goals for City in recent seasons.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.