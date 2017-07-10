Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson on trial with Celtic

The 18-year-old is in Glasgow with a view to a possible loan move this season.

Kyle Jameson signed for Chelsea in January 2017. STV

Celtic have taken Chelsea defender Kyle Jameson on trial, with a view to a loan move this season.

The 18-year-old Englishman still has a year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge after joining in January.

Jameson, who is a 6ft 3in left-footed centre half, was released by Everton at the age of 13 for being too small.

He was spotted by Chelsea in December 2016 whilst playing with sixth-tier side Southport, having previously been playing Sunday league football, and was handed an 18-month deal after a successful trial.

His competitive match time was limited after joining, however, because he was cup tied in the FA Youth Cup.

Jameson arrived in Glasgow on Sunday evening and will spend the next couple of weeks with Brendan Rodgers' side.